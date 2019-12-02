Burning Allowed Soon In Tuolumne And Calaveras Counties

Cal Fire Tuolumne Calaveras Unit HQ sign View Photo

Sonora, CA — CAL Fire announces that pile burning will be allowed with a valid permit later this week.

Effective Tuesday at 8am the burn permit suspension will be lifted in Tuolumne, Calaveras, eastern Stanislaus and eastern San Joaquin counties.

People possessing current and valid agriculture and residential burn permits will be able to resume burning on permissive burn days. However, agricultural burns must still be inspected by CAL Fire.

Cooler temperatures, higher humidity and winter weather have reduced the risk of wildfire. Property owners must still use caution when burning debris, follow guidelines and always maintain control of the fire.

Pile Burning Requirements

•Only dry, natural; vegetative material such as leaves, pine needles and tree trimmings may be burned.

•The burning of trash, painted wood or other debris is not allowed.

•Do NOT burn on windy days.

•Piles should be no larger than four feet in diameter and in height. You can add to the pile as it burns down.

•Clear a 10-foot diameter down to bare soil around your piles.

•Have a shovel and a water source nearby.

•An adult is always required to be in attendance of the fire.