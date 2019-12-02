Raising Money To Support Interfaith

Sonora, CA — As part of our wish for everyone in the Mother Lode to have a warm holiday season, Clarke Broadcasting is kicking off its Cash and Coat Drive with Interfaith Social Services this week. One hundred percent of all donations go to Interfaith Social Services to help Tuolumne County families in need. This Friday, bring cheer to many of those in need in Tuolumne County.

The event starts at 6am and goes until noon on December 6th during the Morning Star Café with Mark and Maryann on Star 92.7 and Yazel in the Morning on 93.5 KKBN. To donate, you can call 209-533-1450. You can also donate online by clicking here.

Interfaith Social Services in Tuolumne County, located on Striker Court, provides not just emergency food, jackets, clothes, blankets, and shoes; if there is a need for utility assistance or firewood they also help with that too. Interfaith relies on volunteers who listen with open hearts and are experts at helping Tuolumne County residents get what they need when they need it most. As a faith-based community social service agency, Interfaith relies on donations, they are open all year and annually serve more than 36,000 people.

On Saturday the annual coat drive for interfaith, and the Santa Fly-In, will be from 9am to noon at Standard Park. Interfaith will be collecting new and gently used jackets for all ages. Santa Claus is scheduled to arrive via helicopter, weather permitting, thanks to PHI Med 42 Air Ambulance, at 11am.