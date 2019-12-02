Airsoft Gun Causes Scare At Copperopolis Party

Calaveras County Sheriff Department building logo View Photo

Copperopolis, CA — The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office received 911 calls early yesterday morning about a gun being pointed at people at a birthday party in Copperopolis.

It happened at around 12:10am in the Poker Flat Subdivision where between 60-70 people were at the gathering.

Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Greg Stark, says, “Deputies arrived and learned there was no firearm used, however, an unknown person did have an “Airsoft” replica hand-gun. According to persons at the party the replica airsoft gun had an orange tip and a CO2 cartridge at the bottom of the handle.”

Deputies were unable to determine the identity of the male who had the gun. He was told to leave by the homeowner and was gone when the deputies arrived on the scene. No additional information is immediately available.