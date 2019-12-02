Weather Creating Traffic Hazards Across Mother Lode

Update at 7:01am: The CHP notes that a tree has fallen in the southbound lane of Mountain Ranch Road near Garabaldi Street in Calaveras County. There is also some debris in the road so use caution in the area.

Original story posted at 6:50am: Sonora, CA — There are some hazardous areas to be aware of this Monday morning.

The CHP reports that there are some large boulders on both the Tuolumne and Calaveras sides of the O’Byrnes Ferry bridge causing a hazard for motorists. Old Priest Grade is closed due to the weather. There is an unknown traffic hazard blocking a portion of Highway 108 near Sugar Pine Road.

On Highway 12, just west of the Highway 49 intersection, there is a vehicle that has driven off the roadway.

Allow extra time when traveling this morning. Click here to view the latest information from the National Weather Service.