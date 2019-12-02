Rain
Power Outage In Calaveras County

By Tracey Petersen
Calaveras County, CA — More than 500 PG&E customers have lost power in Calaveras County.

The area impacted spans from Camp Connell to Cottage Springs and up to Big Meadow along the Highway 4 corridor. The lights went out for 543 customers around 4:15 pm.

The utility reports that a crews is headed to the outage area to assess the situation. There is no estimated repair time available at this time.

