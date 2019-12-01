Update: Power Outage In Tuolumne County

Update at 2:45 p.m.: The power has been restored to 131 PG&E customers between Standard and Soulsbyville, east of Highway 108. It is unclear if the stormy weather played a role in the outage as the company did not post a cause.

Original post at 2:10 p.m.: Sonora, CA — PG&E is reporting a power outage in the Sonora area.

The lights are out for 131 customers between Standard and Soulsbyville, east of Highway 108. It runs along Via Este Road and stretches from Grace Way to Via Redonda Road. Crews are assessing a cause at the location. No estimated restoration time has been posted by the utility.