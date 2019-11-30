Community Outreach Open Houses

Tuolumne County Government View Photo

Sonora, CA — Tuolumne County wants to hear from the public and through several open houses being held throughout the county wants to remind citizens of the services offered.

County Administration Tracie Riggs describes the meetings as “opportunities for the County of Tuolumne’s Team Members to connect and build trust with the citizens we serve.” The community forums will begin next month with the locations, dates and times listed in the flyer below.

Riggs asks citizens to spread the word and suggest that an organization may want to provide the forum details in newsletters or publications. Questions regarding the forums or for those who might like a County Team Member to provide a presentation on the community forums please contact Christina at ccunha@co.tuolumne.ca.us.