Floats, Bands And Santa To Ring In The Holidays

Angels Camp, CA – The streets of downtown Angels Camp will be filled with floats, bands, dogs, horses and even Ole’ Saint Nick to kick off the holiday season.

Several roadways will be closed for the annual Christmas Parade this evening and that will require travelers to take a detour, which could cause some delays. South Main Street will be shut down from St. Patrick’s Church at 820 South Main Street/Highway 49 to Vallecito. Bush Street will also be closed from Finnegan Lane to Pine Street to allow for the parade entries to return to Utica Park after the parade.

The street closures will run from 4:45 p.m. to around 6 p.m. or whenever the parade ends. Traffic will be rerouted to the Highway 4 Bypass for those unable to attend the parade.

The family fun does not end with the parade afterward, the downtown merchants will be hosting an open house from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.