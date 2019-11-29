Power Outages Remain In Mother Lode

Lingering Power Outages View Photo

Sonora, CA — There are still some power outages scattered throughout the region today.

Thousands in Tuolumne and Calaveras counties lost electricity on Wednesday evening and early yesterday. There are still nearly 400 customers scattered throughout West Point and Wilseyville without power. PG&E hopes to have those customers restored sometime between six to eight o’clock this evening. In Forest Meadows there are 80 customers without electricity and PG&E is having trouble accessing the damaged infrastructure due to the snow. It is unclear when that area will be restored. Twain Harte and Cedar Ridge were hard-hit areas yesterday, but as of this morning there are only 10 customers without electricity.