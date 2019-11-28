Two Juveniles Arrested For Stealing Several Guns

Calaveras County Sheriff Department building logo View Photo

San Andreas CA – Two juveniles have been arrested for burglary after several stolen guns and another illegal weapon were found in their possession.

Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of a burglary on the 1000 block of Forest Hill Drive in San Andreas. When they arrived at the residence around 7 a.m. on Tuesday they were informed that a shotgun and two rifles had been stolen from the home.

Further investigation that day resulted in the names of two suspects, a 16 and 15-year-old. During detectives questioning one of the teens was also found to have a short barrel shotgun with the serial numbers removed and a set of brass knuckles.

All firearms that were taken during the burglary were recovered. The two juveniles were taken into custody and booked into juvenile hall. Detectives relay that this is an ongoing investigation and no further information is being released at this time.