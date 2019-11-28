Update: Serious Injuries In Two Vehicle Crash

CHP San Andreas Unit logo View Photo

Update at 6:15 p.m.: The CHP reports one person has been freed from their vehicle. Two ambulances have left the scene and major injuries are reported in the two-vehicle crash. Tow crews have removed one vehicle that was blocking one lane of the highway.

Original post at 5:30 p.m.: Calaveras County, CA – A two-vehicle crash in the Copperopolis area has resulted in serious injuries and is partially blocking Highway 4.

The collision is just east of Rock Creek Road. The CHP reports that one vehicle went off the highway into a ditch and the occupant is pinned inside. The other vehicle is blocking one lane of the roadway and officers are directing traffic. Two ambulances have been called to the scene and the CHP is reporting major injuries. The crash happened just before 5 p.m. We will have an update as soon as more information comes into the newsroom.