Update: Fire Reported At Bear Valley Lodge

Update at 2:55pm: Firefighters have contained a blaze that apparently sparked from a space heater at Bear Valley Lodge.

Original Post at 2:52pm: Bear Valley, CA — Firefighters are responding to Bear Valley Lodge for a reported commercial structure fire in an administrative office.

According to the report, the incident could have involved a space heater and there are not reports of exterior flames. There has apparently been some power shutoffs as units look to arrest any fire extension.

Folks in the area will need to be aware of fire responders and elevated activities.