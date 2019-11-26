Old Priest Grade Subject To Potential Closure

New Priest Grade from Old Priest Grade View Photo

Sonora, CA — At least one Mother Lode road on a mountain grade may close if expected storms hit the area hard.

Tuolumne County Department of Public works officials are now advising that in the interest of public safety, road crews may close Old Priest Grade at any given time without advance notice due to inclement weather and unsafe road conditions. We will provide updates about this announcement and other potential and planned road closures as they come into the NewsCenter.

A Winter Storm Warning will remain in effect for the Sierra Nevada and the Mother Lode above 1,500 feet through 4 a.m. Friday. Heavy snowfall is likely from this afternoon through Wednesday morning followed by intermittent snow showers through Thanksgiving night. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 18 inches expected above 1500 feet with 2 to 3 feet above 3000 feet. Local accumulations of up to 4 feet are possible higher up.

Highway 4/Ebbetts Pass and Highway 108/Sonora Pass closed at noon in advance of the strong winter storm forecast for the Sierra Nevada. Highway 89/Monitor Pass closed at 1 p.m. Highway 120/Tioga Pass within Yosemite National Park remains closed from a storm last week.