For Those Battening Down The Hatches, The Latest On Sand, Bag Supplies

Sandbags being placed along Forest Road in Sonora View Photo

Sonora, CA – More flood-water mitigation supplies are being made available as the Mother Lode braces for heavy rains and low-elevation snow before Thanksgiving.

City of Angels Camp officials say free sandbags are now available at the Angels Camp Police Department. Residents will need to fill them themselves, but free bags and sand are available and there is a shovel to use for those who need to borrow one there onsite.

Calaveras County residents can also avail themselves of sandbags and sand at four county maintenance yards, which are open until 3:30 p.m. Officials say please limit the number of sandbags to ten per resident and remember to bring your own shovel. Here are the locations: Arnold Maintenance Yard (1119 Linebaugh Rd.); Glencoe Maintenance Yard (16151 Hwy 26); Jenny Lind Yard (11558 Milton Rd.); and the San Andreas Yard (891 Mountain.Ranch Rd.).

Tuolumne County residents can get sand at four county facilities, but they must bring their own bags and shovels. The locations are Columbia Airport parking lot; 18870 Birch St., Tuolumne; 18188 7th Ave., Jamestown, and 11240 Wards Ferry Rd., Groveland. Sandbags are generally available at local hardware and home improvement stores.