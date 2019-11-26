Update: Second Power Outage In Calaveras County

PG&E Valley Springs power outag View Photo

Update at 9:15 a.m.: CAL Fire reports that the vegetation fire has been contained at a 10′ by 10 ‘ spot. PG&E has estimated a 12:15 a.m. repair time for the 20 customers in the Valley Springs area. Power lines were reported down in the 500 block of Pleasant Oaks Drive near Olive Orchard Road off Highway 26.

Original post at 8:55 a.m.: Valley Springs, CA — A second power outage in Calaveras County and this one has sparked a small vegetation fire.

The outage is impacting nearly 20 customers in the 500block of Pleasant Oaks Drive near Olive Orchard Road off Highway 26 in the Valley Springs area. Power lines are down and CAL Fire is reporting that the fire is currently a 10 foot by 10-foot spot and fire engines are responding to the scene. The utility has posted a 12:15 p.m. restoration time.