Fire Reported West Of Jenny Lind
Cal Fire Truck
San Joaquin County, CA — CAL Fire Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit fire crews are heading to a reported vegetation fire in northeastern San Joaquin county.
The blaze is reported in the area of Highway 26 and North Wimer Road, west of Jenny Lind. No further details are available at this time regarding the fire’s size or the flame’s rate of spread or whether any structures are threatened. Updates will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.