Snow May Impact Thanksgiving Travel & Dinner Plans

Highway 108 Sonora Pass View Photo

A significant winter storm is likely to impact the region during peak Thanksgiving holiday travel.

A strong upper low currently west of Alaska, is expected to reach the northern California coast by Tuesday.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for elevations above 3,000 feet, from Tuesday morning through Thursday (Thanksgiving) afternoon.

Heavy snowfall is likely by Tuesday evening. It will continue through the overnight hours into Wednesday.

Accumulating snows are likely down into the Mother Lode’s upper foothills, potentially lower. Hazardous mountain travel with significant delays is possible. The snow showers will continue on Thanksgiving Day, possibly into Friday.

Several feet of snow is possible above 4,000 feet, with accumulations expected down to the upper foothills of the Mother Lode.

The snow combined with breezy conditions, may significantly reduce visibilities.

Plan on difficult travel conditions, including during the evening commute on Tuesday. Downed trees and power outages possible.

A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant snow accumulations that may impact travel.