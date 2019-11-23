Tree Removal To Close Busy Downtown Sonora Street

Road closed sign View Photo

Sonora, CA – After being postponed for a week, tree work will shut down a section of a busy downtown Sonora street.

Originally, crews from Nate’s Tree Service were to chop down a tree along South Stewart Street this past Sunday afternoon. Due to a Sonora city requesting an additional insured Ryder that took some additional days to generate the project was pushed back.

The work is now slated for this Saturday, November 23rd from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. forcing the closure of the roadway between Mehun and Church streets. The tree needs to come down as it is encroaching on two buildings along the roadway and creating a hazard.

Signs will be posted at both closure points. Suggest detours around the site are South Washington Street /Highway 49 and South Shepherd Street or Gold and Theall streets. Motorists may want to avoid the area and are asked to obey all signage while slowing down where workers are present.