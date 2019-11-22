New Details Regarding Caltrans Truck Crash

CHP Sonora Unit logo View Photo

Sonora, CA – The CHP has released new details regarding a crash involving a Caltrans truck on Highway 108 in Sonora on Thursday.

As reported here this morning, the collision happened around 10:30 a.m. on the highway, just east of Via Este Road. While traveling eastbound at nearly 55 mph, 57-year-old David Camara of Sonora was behind the wheel of a 2006 GMC Yukon XL when it smashed into a Caltrans truck.

The CHP reports that Camara took his eye off the roadway on a curve, allowing his SUV to drift into the opposing lane. It smacked into the right side of the 2013 Ford F150 truck driven by Caltrans employee, 65-year-old Alan Roberts of Sonora. The impact sent Camara’s SUV back across the roadway and into a dirt embankment.

Roberts’ wife, 68-year-old Cindy, was a passenger in the truck. No injuries were reported in the collision. The CHP relays that alcohol and drugs were not a factor in the crash.