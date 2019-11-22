Public’s Help Needed To Find Hit-And-Run Suspect

CHP patrol car View Photo

Yankee Hill, CA – The public’s help is being sought to find the driver of a motorcycle that left the scene of a crash.

It was initially reported that the male driver had allegedly pushed a female passenger off the bike and fled, as detailed here, but the CHP has released this updated information regarding the Tuesday afternoon collision. While coming around a curve on Upper Quail Mine Road and Rattlesnake Gulch Road in the Yankee Hill area of Tuolumne County, the bike hit head-on with a 1989 Chevy Camaro, driven by 51-year-old Thomas Solis of Sonora.

The CHP reports that the motorcycle went down and both riders were ejected from the bike. The male driver allegedly jumped back on the motorcycle and took off leaving the woman, 19-year-old Heaven Pratt, a transient, lying on the ground, according to the CHP. Pratt did not have a helmet on was flown to a Modesto hospital to be treated for minor injuries. No other injuries were reported in the crash.

The CHP relays that Pratt has not named the driver and there is no description of the motorcycle available. Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or may have information regarding the driver or the bike is asked to contact the CHP at 209-984-3944.