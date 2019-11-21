Sonora Christmas Parade Entry Deadline is Rapidly Approaching

The Sonora city sponsored Historic Sonora Christmas Parade View Photo

The 36th Annual Historic Downtown Sonora Christmas Parade is the day after Thanksgiving. This year, it will be on Friday, November 29th, starting at 6 pm rain or shine.

Sheala Wilkenson, City Events Coordinator was Thursday’s KVML “Newmaker of the Day”.

Entries for the parade are due by 4 PM Friday November 22nd. To find application information, log on to sonoraca.com

The parade will stage at Sonora High School parking lot, the pool parking lot and School Street prior to 6:00 pm.

There will be two announcing stations along the parade route. John Yazel and Mark Corona from Today’s Country 93.5 FM KKBN, will be announcing near Courthouse Park. “Mark and Maryann” from Star 92.7 FM will announce from the Sonora Opera Hall.

The parade runs along Washington Street from the Red Church to Restano Way.

Tuolumne County Transit will offer Free Holly the Holiday Trolley service the Sonora Christmas Parade. Service will run from The Junction Shopping Center (pickup at TJ Maxx) and Walmart to downtown Sonora, Lyons/Stewart. The service will begin at 3 PM and run continuous loops downtown until the start of the Parade. After the Parade, the Trolley will run through 9 PM.

Several streets will be closed before and during the parade including parts of State Route 49. People need to plan ahead if they are attending the parade or trying to get through town during the parade. Detours will be posted for those streets which will be closed. The following are the major street and highway closures before and during the parade;

• South Washington Street at State Route 108 will be closed at Hospital Road at 5:30 PM.

• North and South Washington Street (State Route 49) will be closed at 5:30 PM.

• Stockton Road (State Route 49) at Green Street will be closed at 5:30 PM.

• Snell Street at Bonanza Street will be closed at 5:30 PM.

• School Street between Washington Street (State Route 49) and Snell Street will be closed at 3:30 PM.

• Restano Way will be closed at 5:30 PM.

“No Parking” will be allowed on Washington Street from Elkin Street to Toby Street, between 4:00 PM and the end of the parade. “No Parking” will be allowed on Stockton Road between Washington Street and 70 Stockton Road, between 4:00 PM and the end of the parade. Special signs will be posted for these “No Parking” zones. Unfortunately, if you park in these areas your vehicle will be towed.

There will be ‘No Parking” allowed on the side streets between Washington Street and Green Street and between Washington Street and Stewart Street. This will include Elkin Street, Dodge Street, Jackson Street, Yaney Street, Bradford Street, Theall Street, Linoberg Street, Church Street, June Street, Gold Street, Williams Street, and Lytton Street. These restrictions will start at 4:00 PM and will conclude at the end of the parade. Vehicles parked in these areas will be towed.

If you are planning on attending the parade, the Sonora Police Department encourages you to arrive before 5:00 PM. This will allow you time to find parking and get settled before the majority of the street closures occur. Once the street closures occur, vehicles will not be allowed into the parade route area, even if you are a participant in the parade and running late.

Following the parade, the parade route will remain closed for approx. 10-15 minutes to allow spectators to leave the area. Motorists can expect heavy vehicle and pedestrian traffic at the conclusion of the parade, resulting in delays. If you have any questions regarding the street closures or the temporary no parking zones, you may call the Sonora Police Department at 532-8141.

No alcoholic beverages are permitted along the parade route by order of the Sonora Police Department. Anyone on the parade route with an open container of an alcoholic beverage will be arrested.

