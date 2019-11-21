Two Crashes Shutdown Section Of HWY 49

Sonora, CA — The CHP is on the scene of a pileup and anther two-vehicle crash on Highway 49 near the Pedro Y in Sonora.

The CHP reports that four-vehicles collided near Parrotts Ferry Road and then another two crashed a little south of that area. The CHP reports as many as eight people could be injured and ambulances have been called to the scene.

Officers are directing one-way traffic as the southbound lane of the highway is blocked just south of the Parrotts Ferry Road intersection.

HWY 49 near the Pedro Y in Sonora loading map - please wait...

Map could not be loaded - please enable Javascript!

→ more information