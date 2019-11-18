PG&E Planning For More Power Shutoffs

Sacramento, CA — Due to offshore winds and dry conditions, PG&E says it may turn off power to around 250,000 customers by midweek.

It includes parts of the greater Bay Area and Northern Sierra Nevada. At this point, PG&E says it could impact 19 counties, and indicates that Tuolumne and Calaveras are not included in the current watch.

Customers who could start to lose power on Wednesday are expected to start receiving notifications this morning.

The 19 counties potentially impacted include Butte, Colusa, El Dorado, Glenn, Lake, Mendocino, Napa, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Shasta, Sierra, Solano, Sonoma, Sutter, Tehama, Trinity, Yolo and Yuba.

Winds ranging from 30-50 mph are anticipated.