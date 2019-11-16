Check On Disabled Vehicle Captures Wanted Woman

Jamestown, CA – While stopping to help a disabled vehicle, a CHP officer made a good catch.

Just after 10:30 p.m. on Thursday a CHP officer noticed a disabled 1998 Toyota minivan on the right shoulder of Highway 49 and Golf Links Road. The officer stopped to see if the occupants needed help. Acquiring the names of the two individuals inside, the officer learned the passenger, Jamie Kathleen Francis of Modesto, had a substantial outstanding felony warrant from Stanislaus County. It was for being caught with a counterfeit license plate and was in the amount of $100,500.

Not having access to the warrant Sonora Unit CHP spokesperson Steve Machado was unable to relay the circumstances behind it, but praised the officer for pulling over, “You never know what you’re going to run into when you start making these contacts with vehicles that happen to be on the side of the road. This was a good catch.”

Francis was taken into custody without incident for the warrant.