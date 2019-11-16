Calaveras County Counsel Leaving Post

Calaveras County Seal View Photos

San Andreas, CA — The County of Calaveras will need to find new legal representation in the new year.

Current County Counsel Megan Stedtfeld is leaving the post next month for a new job in Yolo County but did not specify what position she would be taking there. Stedtfeld, in announcing her resignation, shared that it was a very hard decision to make after giving more than eight years of legal counsel to Calaveras.

Board Chair and District 2 Supervisor Jack Garamendi stated, “Mrs. Stedtfeld has been an asset to the citizens of Calaveras County. Her resignation leaves a void in our organization. Megan has been successful in her service to Calaveras County as I am sure she will be in her future endeavors. We wish her and her family well.”

Stedtfeld’s last day will be December 13th. The Board of Supervisors will hold a closed session during its next month regularly scheduled meeting to consider options for filling the position on an interim basis, according to County Administrator Albert Alt. He adds that the recruitment for a permanent replacement will begin immediately and it is anticipated the position will be filled by February 2020.

The next Board of Supervisors meeting is December 10th beginning at 8 a.m.