Fatal Crash On Highway 26 In Calaveras County

By B.J. Hansen
West Point, CA — The CHP reports that a West Point Man was killed in a vehicle accident on Highway 26 east of Niderost Lane.

The crash occurred on Saturday evening at 8:10pm. The CHP reports that the unidentified 65-year-old man was driving a 1998 Chevy Tahoe eastbound on Highway 26 when he drifted onto the shoulder, spun around, hit a tree, and then overturned. The man was the only person inside the SUV. Details regarding the crash still remain under investigation. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

