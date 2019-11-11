Sunny
Update: Fire Ignites After Truck Hits Powerlines

By B.J. Hansen
Power Outage in Chinese Camp

Update at 10:25am: 190 PG&E customers are without power due to the incident involving a truck hitting powerlines in the Chinese Camp area. PG&E hopes to have everyone restored by 1:15pm. Be prepared for activity in the area, as the CHP indicates that power lines are across Highway 120, and PG&E is responding to the scene to make repairs. In the meantime, Caltrans has closed Highway 120 at the scene of the accident.

Original story posted at 10:15am: Chinese Camp, CA — Officials quickly contained a fire in the Chinese Camp area.

It ignited near the intersection of Highway 120 near Sims Road. It ignited shortly before 10 o’clock and was a quarter acre in size. Many of the responding resources have been released and are returning back to base. The CHP indicates that the power was caused by a truck hitting some powerlines. Be prepared for activity in the area as cleanup continues.

