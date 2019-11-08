Calaveras County D.A. No Longer Prosecuting CAO Assault

Calaveras County Seal View Photo

San Andreas, CA – The California Attorney General’s office has taken over an assault case involving Calaveras County Administrator Al Alt.

After an inquiry by Clarke Broadcasting to Calaveras District Attorney Barbara Yook’s office regarding whether the case had been referred to Attorney General Xavier Becerra’s office, a staffer confirmed it had. However, when asked the reason for the referral, no immediate explanation was given. We were told that they would check with D.A. Yook and get back to us, but there has been no response yet.

Alt was seriously injured in the attack at The Range Bar & Grill in Valley Springs on Oct. 12th. 38-year-old Benjamin Robitaille of Valley Springs was arrested the next night for the assault, as reported here. Details regarding what led up to the physical altercation have not yet been released by Calaveras County Sheriff’s office.

Of note, on Oct. 22nd Calaveras Supervisors voted in favor of conducting a performance review of CAO Alt, but rejected having a special meeting regarding the incident and possible next steps, as reported here.

Tori James contributed to this report.