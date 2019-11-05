Sunny
70.9 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Smoke Visible Southeast Of Sonora A Prescribe Burn

Sponsored by:
By Tracey Petersen
Sardella training and prescirbed burn southeast of Sonora

Sardella training and prescirbed burn southeast of Sonora

Photo Icon View Photos

Sonora, CA – After receiving several calls to the newsroom regarding a possible vegetation fire spotted by drivers on Highway 10 — a reminder it is a prescribed burn and live-fire training.

As reported here yesterday, CAL Fire Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit is using fire to fight fire in a training and controlled burn southeast of Sonora on Sardella Ranch in Tuolumne County. Crews will burn 50 plus acres of grass and oak woodland today and another 50 on Wednesday, (Nov. 6t) The burn runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

The exercise involves fire suppression techniques and at the same time will remove noxious weeds, which help to fuel wildland fires. So, once again if the public sees a smoke plume in the air tomorrow, CAL Fire asks that it not be reported as a wildland fire. Also, motorists in the area of the burn are asked to slow down and use caution as there is plenty of fire personnel and equipment in the area.

  • Sardella training and prescirbed burn southeast of Sonora
  • Sardella training and prescirbed burn southeast of Sonora

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 