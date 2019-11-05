Smoke Visible Southeast Of Sonora A Prescribe Burn

Sardella training and prescirbed burn southeast of Sonora View Photos

Sonora, CA – After receiving several calls to the newsroom regarding a possible vegetation fire spotted by drivers on Highway 10 — a reminder it is a prescribed burn and live-fire training.

As reported here yesterday, CAL Fire Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit is using fire to fight fire in a training and controlled burn southeast of Sonora on Sardella Ranch in Tuolumne County. Crews will burn 50 plus acres of grass and oak woodland today and another 50 on Wednesday, (Nov. 6t) The burn runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

The exercise involves fire suppression techniques and at the same time will remove noxious weeds, which help to fuel wildland fires. So, once again if the public sees a smoke plume in the air tomorrow, CAL Fire asks that it not be reported as a wildland fire. Also, motorists in the area of the burn are asked to slow down and use caution as there is plenty of fire personnel and equipment in the area.