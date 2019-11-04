Fire Training Burn Activities Visible Near Hwy 108

CAL Fire Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit View Photo

Sonora, CA – A prescribed burn this week may be noticeable southeast of Sonora just south of Highway 108.

According to CAL Fire Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit officials, Tuesday and Wednesday this week about 50 acres of grass and oak woodland will be burned during live-fire training on the Sardella Ranch.

The Tuolumne County ranch preserve is located about seven-and-a-half miles southeast of Sonora and is mostly rangeland used for horse and livestock grazing and wildlife habitat.

During the training, fireline supervisors are receiving instruction in proper techniques to plan and conduct firing operations during wildland fire suppression operations.

The live-fire training hours are slated to run from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. both days. The public is asked to please not call it in as a wildfire.