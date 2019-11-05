Tuolumne County Receives $364,083 Following PG&E Shutoffs

California State Capitol Building View Photo

Sonora, CA — The California Office of Emergency Services has allocated $364,083 to Tuolumne County following PG&E’s planned power shutoffs, and the supervisors must now decide how to spend it.

The board voted 5-0 to accept the state revenue at today’s meeting. The money was part of $75-million in one-time money the state legislature and governor approved to offset impacts of planned power shutoffs. $26-million of that is going specifically to counties. Tuolumne County’s allocation was based on factors such as number of outages occurring and its population.

The supervisors noted that there could be additional money coming available in the near future, and supervisor Sherri Brennan argued that the county needs to put together a prepared statement articulating its impacts and financial needs. The letter would then go to groups like the California State Association of Counties.

The $364,083 in immediate funding could go to help add back power generators at additional sites in the county. Areas identified in need include the AN Francisco Building, Sonora Main Library, Animal Control, Probation, District Attorney, Historic Courthouse and Groveland Community Hall. Also, additional generators are desired by special districts, such as TUD, the Twain Harte Community Services District and the Groveland Community Services District.

Staff was directed to develop various recommendations for spending the money and to come back to the supervisors at a later date for approval.