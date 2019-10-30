Sunny
Inmate Escapes SCC Baseline Conservation Camp

By B.J. Hansen
Jamestown, CA — The California Department of Corrections reports that an inmate walked away from the Sierra Conservation Center’s Baseline Conservation Camp this morning.

The camp is located in the 16000 block of Peoria Flat Road outside of Jamestown. 40-year-old Jason Stout is a minimum-security inmate who is serving a 12-year sentence for a robbery that occurred in Los Angeles. He arrived at SCC in June of 2014 and was scheduled for parole in November of 2021. He is 5’9”, 170 lbs., with blue eyes and a bald head.

Anyone who sees Stout should call 911. If you have any knowledge about his potential whereabouts you should contact Lt. D. Fish at 209-984-4464.

Stout was declared missing at 7am following a morning inmate count. A search of the grounds was conducted but he could not be located.

