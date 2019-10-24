Sunny
60.4 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Man Arrested For Allegedly Sending Inappropriate Messages To Minor

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Zachary Rehder

Zachary Rehder

Photo Icon View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office reports that a recent arrest highlights the importance of keeping an eye on what your children are doing online.

The sheriff’s office reports that 39-year-old Zachary Rehder of Sonora was arrested for allegedly “contacting a minor for sex.” A mother had been monitoring her child’s social media accounts and text messages and discovered inappropriate things sent by Rehder. The sheriff’s office adds, “Through evidence collection, interviews and other investigative tools, detectives determined inappropriate sexual messages were sent.”

Rehder was booked into Tuolumne County Jail. Anyone with additional information related to the case is asked to call the investigations unit at 209-533-2900.

    Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

    Popular Pages

    • Local News
    • Fire Info
    • Weather
    • Dining Guide
    • Classifieds
    • Events
    • Movies
    • Tourism
    • Polls
    • Traffic
    • Media
    • Real Estate
    Terms of Service Privacy Policy
    © Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
    Feedback

     