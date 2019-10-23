Candidates Expressing Interest In Tuolumne County Supervisor Seats

Tuolomne County Election Office View Photo

Sonora, CA — Six potential candidates have taken an early step towards becoming a candidate for the three Tuolumne County Supervisor seats that will be on next year’s ballot.

We reported earlier that District One Supervisor Sherri Brennan is seeking re-election, while both District Four Supervisor John Gray and District Five Supervisor Karl Rodefer are not seeking another term.

An early step is to pull papers to collect signatures in lieu of paying the filing fee.

In the District One race, Brennan has pulled papers, along with challenger David Goldemberg. In the district four race, three potential candidates have pulled papers, David Badgley, Kathleen Haff and Dameion Renault.

In the District Five race only one person has done so, Jaron Brandon.

Candidates who have pulled papers have until the first week of November to return them in order to reduce the filing fee. The declaration of candidacy period then runs November 11 – December 6. The election is March 3.