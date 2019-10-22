Calaveras Sheriff’s Officials Investigating Shooting Incident

Calaveras County Sheriff Department building logo View Photo

Mokelumne Hill, CA — A man was allegedly shot several times while standing outside of his vehicle in Mokelumne Hill.

Very limited details are being released by law enforcement at this time. The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office reports that a man arrived at the Sutter Amador Hospital in Jackson at 6:30 yesterday morning to seek medical attention for bullet wounds. He relayed that the incident happened earlier in Mokelumne Hill.

The Sheriff’s Office reports, “Detectives and patrol deputies responded to the reported area and to the hospital. Evidence and statements were collected and the case is still under investigation. The wounds are not considered to be life-threatening at this time.”

We’ll pass along more information when it becomes available.