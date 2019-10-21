Sunny
PG&E Considering More Planned Power Outages In Many Parts Of California

By B.J. Hansen
Sacramento, CA — To the north, and over in some parts of the Bay Area, PG&E is considering shutting off power this week to some of its customers due to high fire risk.

PG&E is considering another planned power shutoff on Wednesday and Thursday due to projected high winds and low humidities.

It includes PG&E’s geographic regions 2, 3,4 and 5.

(Tuolumne County is in region 8 and not included in the watch, according to PG&E mapping).

Region 5, included in the watch, extends along the northern Sierra Nevada and dips down near the Amador and Calaveras county line.

If a planned power shutoff is called this week in parts of California it is anticipated to be a smaller area than what was witnessed two weeks ago.

