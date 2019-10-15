Forest Service Plans Prescribed Burn Near Groveland

Prescribed burn sign View Photo

Groveland, CA — The Stanislaus National Forest plans to ignite the Jawbone Understory Burn on the Groveland Ranger District in Tuolumne County.

The burn is set to begin in late October weather, fuels and air quality permitting. The area targeted in the burn can be viewed on the map below.

A total of 873 acres are targeted for burning with between 100 and 150 acres set ablaze daily. The burn is scheduled to last five days or longer if conditions allow, according to forest officials. The goal is to reduce fire hazard by continued eradication of Medusahead growth. Forest officials add that the burning is an effective, cost-efficient way to reduce fuels, improve firefighting capabilities, and reduce the impacts of large uncontrolled damaging wildland fires.

Smoke may be visible from highways 4, 108 or 120 and surrounding communities. Forest officials ask that the public not report the smoke as a wildland fire. They also ask that travelers slow down where equipment and personnel are present in the fire burn area.