Planning Commission To Review Dairy Queen Changes And Former OSH Site

New look proposed at former OSH site

Sonora, CA — A couple of planned projects will go before the Sonora Planning Commission tomorrow evening.

One is to change the previously approved site plan for the Dairy Queen restaurant proposed at a vacant site at 17 Pesce Way. The project proponents are Andy and Navneet Singh who also own the Arco gas station located next door. The initial site plan for the 3,700 sq. ft. restaurant and drive thru was approved in November of 2018. Proposed changes to be taken up this week include moving the planned building further south and setting up the drive thru in a way that encourages patrons to enter via the gas station parking lot.

Related to the former OSH building at 750 Mono Way in the Sonora Plaza Shopping Center, the owner, Baysinger Partners Architecture, is hoping to give the front of the building a facelift for an unidentified potential new retail tenant. Similar type improvements would also be made in the adjacent spaces held by businesses Be Wok and the 99-cent store. Meeting documents notes, “The existing metal roof of the pedestrian arcade will be removed, and the arcade height increased. The new arcade face will be clad in fiber board with a cedar like texture and board and batten look with metal trim. The main façade’s existing masonry will be repainted. Each tenant space will receive a new entry tower with fiber cement board and batten and/ or lap siding elements.”

There is no word on what potential retail tenant could be moving into the space.

Tuesday’s meeting will get underway at 5:30pm at city hall.