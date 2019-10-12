Economic Impact Of Black Oak Casino Concert Series

Westside Pavilion - Black Oak Casino Concert Series View Photo

Tuolumne, CA — Local tourism and economic development leaders will talk about the impacts being witnessed related to the Black Oak Casino Concert Series at the Westside Pavilion.

This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will feature Tuolumne County Economic Development Director Cole Przyzbyla, Visit Tuolumne County President and CEO Lisa Mayo and Black Oak Casino Resort Director of Marketing Leif Kruger.

They will speak about some of the economic figures that have been collected related to things like sales and transient occupancy taxes. Some of the major shows this year have included Snoop Dogg, Peter Frampton and Pitbull. The site is also being utilized for events by some non-profits.