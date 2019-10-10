Update: Fire In Tuolumne County

Update at 1:45 p.m.: CAL Fire spokesperson Lindy Shoff reports that fire crews have contained a grass fire burning along the 16600 block of Dutch Mine Road between Cindy Court and Stamp Mill Loop Road, off Jacksonville Road in Jamestown. The fire was extinguished at a half an acre in size. She adds that three engines will remain on scene mopping up for the next hour. What sparked the blaze is under investigation.

Original post at 1:20 p.m.: Jamestown, CA — Fire resources are working a vegetation fire in the Jamestown area.

CAL Fire spokesperson Lindy Shoff tells Clarke Broadcasting that the flames ignited in some grass along the 16600 block of Dutch Mine Road between Cindy Court and Stamp Mill Loop Road, off Jacksonville Road. She details that fire is a half-acre in size and the flames are moving at a moderate rate of spread. No structures are threatened at this time. We will have an update as soon as more information comes into the newsroom.