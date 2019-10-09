Adventist Health Sonora Updates Power Shutoff Impacts

Adventist Health Sonora View Photo

Sonora, CA — During the PG&E public safety power shutoff now underway, Tuolumne County and Adventist Health Sonora facilities equipped with generators are running on back-up power.

Officials state that the following services will continue to operate Throughout the outage include the Emergency Department, Med/Surg, the Birth Center, ICU, surgery for emergency cases, Long Term Care, Home Health, Hospice, and Sonora Oxygen Supply.

Sonora Oxygen will be open until 6 p.m. to fill clients’ oxygen tanks and remain on-call throughout the night. They will open at Thursday at 9 a.m. Officials suggest people dependent on BiPAP or CPAP to find alternate places to stay where the equipment can be plugged into power.

The hospital remains open, able to care for inpatients and those needing urgent or emergency care. As resources are dedicated to patient care, the hospital is unable to provide batteries or charging stations.

Surgery and GI procedures scheduled for Thursday, (Oct. 10) are canceled.

Most offsite services will be closed including the Health Pavilion, physician offices, rapid cares and other outpatient services such as diagnostic imaging and rehabilitation.

Officials add that staff will reach out to patients for the purpose of rescheduling appointments, tests and procedures as soon as possible following the outage.