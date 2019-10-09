IDs Released In Double Fatal Vehicle Accident

CHP San Andreas Unit logo View Photo

San Andreas, CA — The CHP has released the identities of two local people who perished Tuesday afternoon in a Highway 12 crash.

The single-vehicle collision occurred in the area of Lime Creek Road and Highway 12, according to San Andreas CHP Officer Toby Butzler. He says the two deceased are 51-year-old Kathleen Brewer and 59-year-old Lynn Dee Scott, both of Valley Springs.

According to the CHP, Brewer was behind the wheel when the vehicle struck a telephone pole, which fell to the ground and started a small fire. Alcohol use is suspected as a contributing factor in the collision.