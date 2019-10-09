Sunny
Fire Near Lovers Leap Along HWY 108

By Tracey Petersen
Cal Fire Truck

Update at 4:20 p.m.: CAL Fire spokesperson Lindy Shoff relays that crews have stopped the fire’s forward progress at about an acre. All resources have been called off the fire burning in some grass along Highway 108 near Lovers Leap in the Knights Ferry area except a small team. It will continue to work on full containment and then mopping up for the next several hours.

Original post at 3:20 p.m.: Knights Ferry, CA — Fire crews are on the scene of a vegetation fire near Knights Ferry along Highway 108.

CAL Fire spokesperson Lindy Shoff tells Clarke Broadcasting that the flames broke out in some grass and the fire is a quarter acre in size. Two engines are on the scene and more resources are heading to the area. We will have an update as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.

Lovers Leap, Highway 108 near Knights Ferry

Lovers Leap, Highway 108 near Knights Ferry 37.808519, -120.692342 (Directions)

