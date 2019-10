Sonora, CA — Emergency crews are on the of a serious injury crash that is blocking one lane of a main thoroughfare in Sonora.

The CHP reports that the two vehicles collided on Mono Way, in front of the Peppery Restaurant south of the Tuolumne Road intersection. The second lane of the eastbound lane is blocked, and officers are directing traffic. The CHP reports major injuries in this crash. Motorists may want to avoid the area.