Ladies Night Out Is Thursday Night

Breast Health Awareness View Photo

Grab a friend, your sister or your neighbor and join Adventist Health Sonora for an evening of girl time (the guys can come too), at the seventh annual Ladies Night Out, at the new Health Pavilion and Diana J. White Cancer Institute.

Lindsay Brewer, Regional Marketing Account Manager was Wednesday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”.

October is National Breast Health Awareness Month. Ladies Night Out is an annual event designed to help the community celebrate life and remind every woman to get their recommended screenings. Ladies Night Out is scheduled from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Thursday, October 10th.

Despite potential power outages in Tuolumne County, this event will take place and will NOT be cancelled.

Participants will be able to enjoy fun activities, refreshments, giveaways and more as they raise awareness for breast health in our community.

Ladies will be able to shop at pop-up shops from downtown retailers as well as independent consultants.

The free event includes appetizers and mocktails, chair massages, swag bags and a chance to win fabulous prizes.

Everyone will be able to learn about breast health and the importance of getting a mammogram!

For more information, log on to www.adventisthealth.org/sonora/services/breast-health/ladies-night-out

If you have questions, call 209-536-5028

The “Newsmaker of the Day” is heard every weekday morning at 6:45, 7:45 and 8:45 on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML.