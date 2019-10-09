Adventist Health Sonora Details Power Shutoff Plan

Adventist Health Sonora's new Health Pavilion and Diana J. White Cancer Institute View Photo

Sonora, CA — During the upcoming planned power outage Adventist Health Sonora will have backup generators to meet the need of patients in need of urgent care and treatment.

The Emergency Department, Birth Center, Medical Surgical, Intensive Care, Long Term Care, Home Care and Hospice teams will meet the need of inpatient and immediate care. However, elective surgeries, like for example a knee replacement, will be postponed. In addition, clinic and physician offices will be closed. Representatives are working to contact patients.

Most offsite services will be closed including the Health Pavilion, physician offices, rapid care and other outpatient services like Diagnostic Imaging and rehabilitation. The hospital plans to reach out and reschedule appointments, test and procedures as soon as possible following the power outage.

Phones at Adventist Health Sonora are currently impacted and alternate phone lines have been established:

Hospital Main Operator – 1-971-274-2509

Admitting – 1-971-274-2510

Emergency Department – 1-971-274-2511

Clinic Services – 1-971-274-2512