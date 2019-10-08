Mother Lode Schools Plan for PG&E Power Shutoff

PGE Public Safety Power Shutoff Image View Photo

Sonora, CA — Information is becoming available from local school officials as to their plans.

Calaveras County Schools Superintendent Scot Nanik reports that none of the schools have generators for operation. As far as school closures go, if there is no power Wednesday morning, Bret Harte, Vallecito, and Mark Twain school district schools will be closed, as will Calaveras COE programs. Calaveras Unified school district schools are currently on fall break anyway.

Nanik stresses that if power is on in the morning, schools will operate. If power is lost during the day, schools will operate as scheduled and send students home at normal times, including the Highway 4 extended day programs.

If power is expected off the following day Calaveras County schools will be closed.