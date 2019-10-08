Planned Burning Today In Groveland Area

CAL Fire Logo View Photo

Groveland, CA — You may notice some smoke starting this morning and continuing throughout the day from the Crook Ranch Vegetation Management Project.

CAL Fire Unit Forester Adam Freese says the plan is to burn 120 acres. He notes, “It is part of our intermediate firing methods class. Fire will be burning in the grass and broken into small blocks that will give students training opportunities.”

He notes that smoke may be visible in areas like Ferretti Road, and around Groveland, Big Oak Flat and Tuolumne. The location itself is in the vicinity of Wards Ferry Road.

Freese stresses that officials will be closely monitoring the weather and conditions during the burning. He notes that if weather allows, training burns may continue at the site over the next few days.