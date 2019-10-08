Downed Plane Ignites Crabtree Fire

CAL Fire helicopter 404 from the Columbia Air Attack Base View Photo

Sonora, CA — A downed aircraft has reportedly ignited a fire in vegetation.

Columbia air units are among the resources that responded to the blaze, called the Crabtree Fire since it is located in the vicinity of Crabtree and Warnerville roads in Stanislaus County. Few other details are available at this time except that it is estimated as about ten acres in size with a moderate rate of spread. It is not currently believed to be threatening structures.

We will provide more updates as they come into the news center.

