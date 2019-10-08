Sunny
73.4 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Downed Plane Ignites Crabtree Fire

Sponsored by:
By Tori James
CAL Fire helicopter 404 from the Columbia Air Attack Base

CAL Fire helicopter 404 from the Columbia Air Attack Base

Photo Icon View Photo

Sonora, CA — A downed aircraft has reportedly ignited a fire in vegetation.

Columbia air units are among the resources that responded to the blaze, called the Crabtree Fire since it is located in the vicinity of Crabtree and Warnerville roads in Stanislaus County. Few other details are available at this time except that it is estimated as about ten acres in size with a moderate rate of spread. It is not currently believed to be threatening structures.

We will provide more updates as they come into the news center.

Get directionsOpen standalone map in fullscreen modeExport as GeoJSONExport as GeoRSSExport as ARML for Wikitude Augmented-Reality browser
Crabtree Road near Warnerville Road

loading map - please wait...

Crabtree Road near Warnerville Road 37.731327, -120.596901 Crabtree Road near Warnerville Road (Directions)

 

 

    Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

    Popular Pages

    • Local News
    • Fire Info
    • Weather
    • Dining Guide
    • Classifieds
    • Events
    • Movies
    • Tourism
    • Polls
    • Traffic
    • Media
    • Real Estate
    Terms of Service Privacy Policy
    © Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
    Feedback

     