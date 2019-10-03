Update: Columbia Air Heads To Silva Fire

CAL Fire C404 based in Columbia Air Attack Base View Photo

Update at 1:53pm: CAL Fire Mariposa officials report more fire activity requiring more responding units.

According to CAL Fire Mariposa, a fire now being called the Whitlock incident is burning off Highway 49. A possible third incident is also in the course of response. Due to all the activity in the dispatch center, no update was momentarily available for the Silva Fire.

Original Post at 1:30pm: Sonora, CA — If you heard planes overhead, Columbia air units are among the resources called to a fire that broke out in Bootjack just south of the town of Mariposa.

According to CAL Fire Mariposa officials, the call came in shortly after 1 p.m. Dubbed the Silva incident since it is located off Highway 49 near Silva Road, it is actually described as two fires, each about two to three acres in size.

Few other details are available although some structures are apparently under threat. We will provide more details as they come into the news center.

